Ameriprise Financial Inc. Increases Stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 493,306 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 17,624 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.47% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals worth $32,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $143,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 188.6% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 53,510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,106,000 after purchasing an additional 34,971 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 927,495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,167,000 after purchasing an additional 12,778 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $829,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 68,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,227,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. 65.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, Director Backer Marianne De sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.85, for a total value of $449,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider James Hassard sold 3,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.22, for a total transaction of $323,422.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,125 shares of company stock worth $1,174,118. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $109.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.17.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $68.08 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.52. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.86 and a 52-week high of $93.66.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $32.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.42 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 122.97% and a negative return on equity of 23.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It develops medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC. The company was founded by R.

Featured Story: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.