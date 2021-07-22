Ameriprise Financial Inc. Purchases 232,753 Shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) by 1,013.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 255,710 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 232,753 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Zai Lab worth $34,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Zai Lab by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,149,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,393,000 after buying an additional 23,587 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Zai Lab during the 1st quarter worth $8,778,000. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of Zai Lab during the 1st quarter worth $1,137,000. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zai Lab during the 1st quarter worth $2,249,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 136.1% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter. 56.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Zai Lab from $205.73 to $211.23 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Zai Lab from $165.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Zai Lab from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.85.

In other news, CEO Ying Du sold 62,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.57, for a total value of $10,043,837.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 889,331 shares in the company, valued at $143,689,209.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Harald Reinhart sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.66, for a total value of $1,293,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,293,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 311,254 shares of company stock valued at $53,316,139. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Zai Lab stock opened at $156.12 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.11. Zai Lab Limited has a one year low of $71.79 and a one year high of $193.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a PE ratio of -45.12 and a beta of 1.14.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($1.78). The firm had revenue of $20.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.00 million. Equities analysts expect that Zai Lab Limited will post -5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, licenses, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat oncology, autoimmune, and infectious diseases in China. The company offers ZEJULA for the treatment of breast cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Optune, a cancer therapy to treat glioblastoma multiforme.

