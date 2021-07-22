Ameriprise Financial Inc. Raises Position in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) by 51.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,088,106 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 712,299 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.67% of Macy’s worth $33,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Macy’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Macy’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 66.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 188.1% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 9,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 6,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new position in shares of Macy’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. 79.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on M. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Macy’s from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Macy’s from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Macy’s from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.63.

In other news, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 70,856 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total value of $1,344,138.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,438.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total transaction of $26,446.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,583.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 149,735 shares of company stock worth $2,841,310. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:M opened at $17.58 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Macy’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.57 and a fifty-two week high of $22.30.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.80. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Macy’s had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a positive return on equity of 2.78%. Macy’s’s revenue was up 56.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.03) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Macy’s Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

