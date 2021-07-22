Ameriprise Financial Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 72.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 101,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 272,166 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.08% of Roku worth $33,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in Roku by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. increased its holdings in Roku by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Roku by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 2,637 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.41, for a total transaction of $887,113.17. Also, Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.99, for a total value of $109,850.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,850.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 346,775 shares of company stock worth $131,243,151 over the last ninety days. 19.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ROKU opened at $422.13 on Thursday. Roku, Inc. has a one year low of $143.21 and a one year high of $486.72. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $377.67. The company has a market cap of $55.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 548.23 and a beta of 1.80.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.67. The company had revenue of $574.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.95 million. Roku had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 5.58%. Roku’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.45) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Macquarie lifted their price objective on Roku from $400.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Roku from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Roku from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush upgraded Roku from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $436.80.

Roku Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 51.2 million active accounts.

