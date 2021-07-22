Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 19,394 Shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,394 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 1.46% of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF worth $34,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 51.0% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 19,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,733,000 after purchasing an additional 6,712 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 78.2% in the first quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 558.6% in the first quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 15,631 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF stock opened at $66.21 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.24. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $158.00 and a 52-week high of $313.08.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Large Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

