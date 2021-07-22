Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 31,279 Shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 262,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,279 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.63% of Fox Factory worth $33,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOXF. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Fox Factory by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 533,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,306,000 after acquiring an additional 91,213 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Fox Factory by 74.9% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 10,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,560 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Fox Factory by 71.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 64,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,800,000 after purchasing an additional 26,838 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Fox Factory by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Fox Factory in the 4th quarter worth $265,000.

NASDAQ:FOXF opened at $157.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.81. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a one year low of $69.95 and a one year high of $166.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.07.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $281.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.74 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 target price on shares of Fox Factory in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.80.

In other Fox Factory news, insider Richard T. Winters sold 3,293 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.97, for a total value of $510,316.21. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

