Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 4,734 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,375 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 4,734 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.13% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $35,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 22 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 63.2% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 31 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 49 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTD stock opened at $1,432.79 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $33.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.58, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,344.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.70. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12 month low of $853.02 and a 12 month high of $1,463.08.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.61 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $804.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.89 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 195.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.00 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 31.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,250 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,253.50, for a total transaction of $1,566,875.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,722,309. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert F. Spoerry sold 1,000 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,299 shares in the company, valued at $9,488,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,235 shares of company stock worth $18,125,175 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

