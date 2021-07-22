Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 7,489 Shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JKD)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. reduced its position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JKD) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 150,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,489 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 2.36% of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF worth $33,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $246,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 28,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,345,000 after buying an additional 8,060 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,734,000 after buying an additional 8,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $689,000.

JKD stock opened at $61.50 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.93. iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $122.90 and a 52 week high of $224.94.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Large Core Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Core Index (the Core Index). The Core Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited average growth and value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

