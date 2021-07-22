Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 85,236 Shares of Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 818,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 85,236 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 1.45% of Renasant worth $33,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RNST. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Renasant by 147.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 9,135 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Renasant by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 36,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 4,271 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Renasant by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 452,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,231,000 after acquiring an additional 16,629 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Renasant during the fourth quarter worth approximately $438,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Renasant by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 3,141 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP James W. Gray sold 9,066 shares of Renasant stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total value of $346,593.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,115 shares in the company, valued at $960,146.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Renasant in a report on Friday, June 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.60.

NASDAQ RNST opened at $37.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Renasant Co. has a 1-year low of $20.89 and a 1-year high of $46.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.27.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.22. Renasant had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The company had revenue of $109.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Renasant Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About Renasant

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

