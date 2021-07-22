Ameriprise Financial Inc. Trims Position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lessened its stake in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 693,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 54,551 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.77% of Portland General Electric worth $32,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Portland General Electric by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,733,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $367,094,000 after buying an additional 317,554 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Portland General Electric by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,897,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $166,712,000 after buying an additional 74,204 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Portland General Electric by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,110,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $100,206,000 after buying an additional 147,379 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in Portland General Electric by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,966,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,327,000 after buying an additional 534,259 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Portland General Electric by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,809,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,889,000 after buying an additional 109,040 shares during the period. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on POR. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

NYSE:POR opened at $47.52 on Thursday. Portland General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $31.96 and a fifty-two week high of $51.60. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.01.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.15. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 10.14%. The business had revenue of $609.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.47 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.55%.

In related news, Director M Lee Pelton sold 24,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.85, for a total value of $1,221,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,484.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP William David Robertson sold 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total transaction of $202,663.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,163,236.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,100 shares of company stock worth $1,498,523 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates six thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and three wind farms. As of December 31, 2020, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,269 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 414 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 568 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

