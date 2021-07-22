Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) Coverage Initiated at BTIG Research

Stock analysts at BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) in a note issued to investors on Monday, FinViz reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. BTIG Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 66.30% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on FOLD. Chardan Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Amicus Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.21.

Shares of NASDAQ FOLD traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.02. 63,709 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,264,675. Amicus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $8.68 and a 12-month high of $25.39. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 1.12.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 80.85% and a negative net margin of 95.05%. The business had revenue of $66.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.76 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Amicus Therapeutics will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Margaret G. Mcglynn sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total transaction of $102,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,919 shares in the company, valued at $389,428.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total transaction of $77,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 884,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,095,024.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 31,605 shares of company stock valued at $278,268 and sold 104,913 shares valued at $1,052,618. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. lifted its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 118.8% during the first quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 21,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 11,567 shares during the last quarter. Grosvenor Holdings L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $9,602,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $5,252,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $459,000.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for people living with rare metabolic diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data; gene therapies for Fabry and Pompe diseases, as well as for various types of Batten diseases; enzyme replacement therapies for Pompe diseases; and CDKL5 deficiency disorder product candidates.

