Amon Trading Up 11.9% Over Last 7 Days (AMN)

Amon (CURRENCY:AMN) traded 20.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. One Amon coin can currently be bought for $0.0035 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Amon has traded 11.9% higher against the US dollar. Amon has a market cap of $2.50 million and approximately $1,548.00 worth of Amon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Amon Profile

Amon (AMN) is a coin. Its launch date was April 13th, 2018. Amon’s total supply is 1,209,963,685 coins and its circulating supply is 711,344,960 coins. Amon’s official Twitter account is @amonwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . Amon’s official message board is medium.com/@amontech . The official website for Amon is amon.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Amon offers a multi-cryptocurrency debit-card where you can store your funds, real-time conversion, and instant payment anywhere. AMN is an Ethereum-based token that gives users different benefits such as discounted fees, better customer service andthe possibility to receive passive interest from MasterNodes. “

Amon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Amon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

