AmonD Price Tops $0.0017 (AMON)

AmonD (CURRENCY:AMON) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. One AmonD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, AmonD has traded 13.7% lower against the dollar. AmonD has a total market cap of $1.45 million and approximately $418.00 worth of AmonD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003094 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001848 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00040766 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.42 or 0.00106514 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.07 or 0.00142561 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002954 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32,374.74 or 1.00180305 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003097 BTC.

AmonD Profile

AmonD’s launch date was August 10th, 2019. AmonD’s total supply is 7,176,499,999 coins and its circulating supply is 833,821,219 coins. The official message board for AmonD is medium.com/amondofficial . The official website for AmonD is www.amond.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “AmonD belives that consumers are key to the future advertising industry. Using innovate ad tech based on blockchain technology, AmonD offers consumers sufficient and fair incentives for allowing active management of personal data and advertising. The main app is an all-in-one service platform that combines crypto and point wallets. User can earn our points by participating in advertising campaigns, and they can exchange points with mobile vouchers and tokens as well. “

