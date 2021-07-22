Ampleforth (AMPL) Market Capitalization Hits $125.25 Million

Ampleforth (CURRENCY:AMPL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. One Ampleforth coin can currently be bought for $1.07 or 0.00003329 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ampleforth has a market capitalization of $125.25 million and approximately $3.07 million worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ampleforth has traded up 11.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Ampleforth

Ampleforth is a coin. Its launch date was February 13th, 2018. Ampleforth’s total supply is 163,936,468 coins and its circulating supply is 116,555,798 coins. The Reddit community for Ampleforth is /r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ampleforth’s official Twitter account is @ampleforthorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ampleforth’s official message board is www.ampleforth.org/# . Ampleforth’s official website is www.ampleforth.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Ampleforth is a digital-asset-protocol for smart commodity-money. The Ampleforth protocol receives exchange-rate information from trusted oracles and propagates that to holders of its units (Amples) by proportionally increasing or decreasing the number of tokens each individual holds. For traders, these changes in exchange-rate and quantity translate into changes in Ample’s market capitalization. Traders with short time horizons, especially those using automated or algorithmic approaches, will thus have to devise new strategies to trade Amples. Ultimately, unique trader behavior in response to the protocol’s incentives is expected to produce a step-function-like movement pattern with lower correlation to Bitcoin than existing digital assets. This makes Amples uniquely suited for the following near, medium, and long term uses. “

Ampleforth Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ampleforth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ampleforth should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ampleforth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

