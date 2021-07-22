Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Boosts Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,033,972 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147,196 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned 0.35% of Kinder Morgan worth $133,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 159,416,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,654,278,000 after purchasing an additional 8,860,702 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 5.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,371,966 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $520,833,000 after buying an additional 1,641,959 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,531,044 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $291,891,000 after buying an additional 359,667 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at $218,733,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,404,729 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $223,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153,690 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total transaction of $28,065.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 43,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,982.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $81,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $136,410 in the last three months. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on KMI shares. Mizuho raised their target price on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.87.

Shares of KMI stock opened at $17.85 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.45 and a 1-year high of $19.29. The stock has a market cap of $40.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.14.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 13.28%. The business’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.05%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.73%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

