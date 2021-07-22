Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Buys 52,806 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 31.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 221,013 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,806 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Charter Communications worth $136,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in Charter Communications by 3.2% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 29,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,058,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,837,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Charter Communications in the first quarter valued at about $2,466,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Charter Communications by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 912,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,369,000 after acquiring an additional 156,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 32.1% in the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 10,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,768,000 after acquiring an additional 2,668 shares during the last quarter. 69.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CHTR opened at $718.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.54 billion, a PE ratio of 40.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $702.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. Charter Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $554.26 and a one year high of $749.31.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.34 by ($0.23). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 7.43%. The company had revenue of $12.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 19.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO John Bickham sold 14,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.13, for a total transaction of $9,849,428.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 11,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.20, for a total value of $7,615,630.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,439 shares in the company, valued at $9,864,724.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,966 shares of company stock valued at $25,155,664. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $724.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Charter Communications from $763.00 to $816.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Charter Communications from $570.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Argus lifted their price target on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $750.00 to $800.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Charter Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $732.00.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

