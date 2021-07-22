Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Increases Stock Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 22.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 625,555 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,011 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned about 0.33% of IQVIA worth $120,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,675,885 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,289,380,000 after purchasing an additional 372,414 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,154,755 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $607,615,000 after purchasing an additional 69,450 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,020,834 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $541,242,000 after purchasing an additional 483,960 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in IQVIA by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,881,385 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $556,509,000 after acquiring an additional 31,933 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in IQVIA by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,151,238 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $415,489,000 after acquiring an additional 39,902 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Get IQVIA alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on IQV. Barclays raised their target price on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. raised their target price on shares of IQVIA from $225.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $218.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Stephens upgraded shares of IQVIA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.84.

NYSE IQV opened at $243.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $242.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.45. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.00 and a 52 week high of $254.05.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 20.96%. IQVIA’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Further Reading: What is quantitative easing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.