Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Sells 96,963 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. cut its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,279,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 96,963 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 0.71% of Xylem worth $134,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XYL. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 9,073,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $923,555,000 after buying an additional 267,295 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Xylem by 2.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,003,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $315,064,000 after purchasing an additional 80,258 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Xylem by 18.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,634,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $277,132,000 after purchasing an additional 407,211 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem in the fourth quarter worth $240,289,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,290,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $240,888,000 after buying an additional 103,946 shares during the period. 83.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Xylem news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 5,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.81, for a total value of $664,504.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,833,761.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 9,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.77, for a total transaction of $1,105,528.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 256,199 shares in the company, valued at $30,941,153.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,249 shares of company stock valued at $3,491,860 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XYL opened at $122.43 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $118.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Xylem Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.87 and a 52 week high of $121.97. The firm has a market cap of $22.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.31, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.02.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.37%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on XYL shares. Argus started coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Xylem from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Xylem from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.17.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

