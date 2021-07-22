Analysts Anticipate Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $211.57 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) will announce sales of $211.57 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for BOX’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $211.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $211.38 million. BOX reported sales of $192.29 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BOX will report full-year sales of $849.82 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $848.81 million to $851.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $935.81 million, with estimates ranging from $918.30 million to $953.89 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for BOX.

Get BOX alerts:

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. BOX had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a negative return on equity of 26.17%. The company had revenue of $202.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. BOX’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BOX shares. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of BOX from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of BOX from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet raised shares of BOX from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of BOX from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BOX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.25.

NYSE:BOX opened at $23.11 on Thursday. BOX has a 1 year low of $15.07 and a 1 year high of $27.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of -115.54 and a beta of 1.27.

In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $375,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,212,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,334,629. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of BOX in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BOX by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,791 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in BOX in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in BOX in the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in BOX by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,967 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. 81.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

See Also: Swap

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BOX (BOX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.