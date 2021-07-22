Analysts Anticipate Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $537.81 Million

Equities research analysts expect Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) to announce $537.81 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Bruker’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $556.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $502.62 million. Bruker reported sales of $424.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Bruker will report full-year sales of $2.34 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.33 billion to $2.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.44 billion to $2.50 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Bruker.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $554.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.56 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 9.63%. Bruker’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share.

BRKR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Bruker from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Cleveland Research upgraded Bruker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Bruker from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bruker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.20.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Bruker by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 399 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bruker by 138.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 441 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Bruker by 128.4% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 450 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Bruker by 438.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 485 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Bruker in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 69.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ BRKR opened at $80.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.29. Bruker has a twelve month low of $37.27 and a twelve month high of $81.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.85%.

About Bruker

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

