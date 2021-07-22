Analysts Anticipate Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) will report $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Computer Task Group’s earnings. Computer Task Group posted earnings per share of $0.10 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Computer Task Group will report full-year earnings of $0.56 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.73. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Computer Task Group.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $97.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.23 million. Computer Task Group had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 10.54%.

CTG has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Computer Task Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Computer Task Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th.

CTG opened at $9.15 on Thursday. Computer Task Group has a 52 week low of $4.49 and a 52 week high of $11.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.75.

In related news, Director Raj Rajgopal bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.99 per share, with a total value of $49,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,455.47. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Computer Task Group in the first quarter valued at $113,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Computer Task Group during the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Computer Task Group by 94.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,499 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 6,064 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Computer Task Group by 15.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 4,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Computer Task Group by 186.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,498 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 22,467 shares during the last quarter. 48.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Computer Task Group

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides information and technology services in North America, South America, Western Europe, and India. It provides business process transformation solutions, which include strategic advisory, data strategy, digital workplace, enterprise platforms, information disclosure, and regulatory and compliance services; technology transformation solutions, such as application development, automation, cloud, data management, enterprise platform implementation, and testing services; and operations transformation solutions consisting of application support, IT operations support, cloud, and infrastructure.

