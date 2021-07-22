Analysts Anticipate ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Analysts expect ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX) to announce earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for ContraFect’s earnings. ContraFect reported earnings per share of ($0.47) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 53.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that ContraFect will report full-year earnings of ($1.18) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.43) to ($0.91). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.17) to ($1.02). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow ContraFect.

Get ContraFect alerts:

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ContraFect in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target (down from $12.00) on shares of ContraFect in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, WBB Securities initiated coverage on ContraFect in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “speculative buy” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFRX. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in ContraFect during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of ContraFect in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ContraFect in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new position in shares of ContraFect in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ContraFect in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CFRX traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.07. 104,046 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 701,605. ContraFect has a 12-month low of $3.44 and a 12-month high of $7.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.09.

About ContraFect

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening and drug-resistant infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates consist of CF-301, an investigational novel lysin, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of staphylococcus aureus bacteremia, including endocarditis caused by methicillin-resistant or methicillin-susceptible.

Further Reading: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ContraFect (CFRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ContraFect Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContraFect and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.