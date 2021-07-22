Analysts Anticipate Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $162.45 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) to announce sales of $162.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Coupa Software’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $162.70 million and the lowest is $162.00 million. Coupa Software posted sales of $125.92 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 29%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Coupa Software will report full-year sales of $684.64 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $682.63 million to $696.69 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $851.38 million, with estimates ranging from $835.95 million to $884.53 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Coupa Software.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $1.08. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 45.08% and a negative return on equity of 19.32%. The company had revenue of $166.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.75 million.

COUP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James set a $220.06 price objective on Coupa Software and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Coupa Software from $272.00 to $254.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist dropped their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $386.00 to $326.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $305.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Coupa Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.50.

In other Coupa Software news, insider Mark Riggs sold 930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.81, for a total transaction of $249,063.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,436.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 123,289 shares of company stock valued at $27,947,558 over the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Coupa Software in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in Coupa Software by 650.0% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Coupa Software during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Coupa Software by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter.

COUP stock opened at $223.48 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.59 and a beta of 1.45. Coupa Software has a 12 month low of $211.26 and a 12 month high of $377.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $241.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

