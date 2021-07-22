Analysts Anticipate Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.33 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) will post $1.33 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Greif’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.43 billion and the lowest is $1.23 billion. Greif reported sales of $1.08 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Greif will report full-year sales of $5.33 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $5.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.01 billion to $5.27 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Greif.

Get Greif alerts:

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.07. Greif had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GEF shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Greif from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Greif from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Greif from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Greif from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Greif from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.17.

In other Greif news, VP Gary R. Martz sold 514 shares of Greif stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.55, for a total transaction of $31,636.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,555. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Greif in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Greif by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greif in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greif in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Greif in the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. 46.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Greif stock opened at $58.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.91. Greif has a 52 week low of $33.95 and a 52 week high of $66.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Greif’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.66%.

Greif Company Profile

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Greif (GEF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Greif Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greif and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.