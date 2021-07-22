Analysts Anticipate Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $958.20 Million

Brokerages expect Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) to post $958.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Hub Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $991.00 million and the lowest is $924.91 million. Hub Group reported sales of $779.24 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hub Group will report full-year sales of $4.05 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.99 billion to $4.16 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $4.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.14 billion to $4.42 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Hub Group.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. Hub Group had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 2.17%. The firm had revenue of $919.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $943.76 million.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HUBG shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Hub Group from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Hub Group from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Hub Group from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Hub Group from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.18.

Hub Group stock opened at $63.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. Hub Group has a 1-year low of $47.18 and a 1-year high of $74.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.74.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,240,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $419,889,000 after acquiring an additional 304,431 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in shares of Hub Group by 3.9% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 942,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,450,000 after buying an additional 35,284 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hub Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 679,414 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,711,000 after buying an additional 16,383 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the fourth quarter worth $35,765,000. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its position in shares of Hub Group by 3.3% in the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 598,759 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,285,000 after buying an additional 18,968 shares during the period. 89.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, truck brokerage, trucking, managed transportation, freight consolidation, warehousing, last mile delivery, international transportation, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over distances of 750 miles or more.

