Analysts Anticipate Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) will report earnings of $0.22 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Newmark Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.27. Newmark Group reported earnings per share of $0.10 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 120%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Newmark Group will report full year earnings of $1.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.71. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Newmark Group.

Get Newmark Group alerts:

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 5.45%. The business had revenue of $503.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.13 million.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Newmark Group in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Newmark Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.43.

Shares of NASDAQ NMRK opened at $11.86 on Thursday. Newmark Group has a 1 year low of $3.87 and a 1 year high of $13.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. Newmark Group’s payout ratio is currently 4.30%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NMRK. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Newmark Group by 122.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Newmark Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Newmark Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Newmark Group in the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Newmark Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. Institutional investors own 56.79% of the company’s stock.

About Newmark Group

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.

Recommended Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Newmark Group (NMRK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Newmark Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmark Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.