Analysts Anticipate Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Analysts predict that Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) will announce earnings of $0.83 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Progress Software’s earnings. Progress Software posted earnings per share of $0.78 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Progress Software will report full year earnings of $3.48 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.52 to $3.55. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Progress Software.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $129.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.99 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 37.43% and a net margin of 15.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on PRGS shares. Guggenheim started coverage on Progress Software in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Progress Software in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ PRGS traded down $0.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $45.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,553. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92, a P/E/G ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.26. Progress Software has a 52 week low of $34.05 and a 52 week high of $49.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.12%.

In other news, SVP Jeremy Segal sold 761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total transaction of $33,194.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRGS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Progress Software in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Progress Software in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Progress Software by 1,663.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,587 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Progress Software in the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Progress Software by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,648 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. 92.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications. The company operates through three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; MOVEit that provides secure collaboration and automated file transfers of critical business information; and WhatsUp Gold, a network monitoring solution.

