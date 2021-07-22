Analysts Anticipate Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) to Post $3.54 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $3.54 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Steel Dynamics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.30 to $4.74. Steel Dynamics reported earnings per share of $0.51 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 594.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Steel Dynamics will report full year earnings of $14.34 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.35 to $6.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Steel Dynamics.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.43 by ($0.03). Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

STLD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. increased their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:STLD traded down $0.30 on Thursday, reaching $59.15. 1,963,421 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,300,504. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Steel Dynamics has a 1-year low of $26.81 and a 1-year high of $66.88. The company has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.57.

Steel Dynamics announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, July 6th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.62%.

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 178,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total value of $11,266,165.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 955,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,320,389.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Glenn Pushis sold 24,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $1,334,075.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 137,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,538,348.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 294,085 shares of company stock worth $18,528,260 over the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STLD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 12.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 256,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,048,000 after purchasing an additional 28,050 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in Steel Dynamics by 713.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 43,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 37,719 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Steel Dynamics by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Steel Dynamics by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 102,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,764,000 after acquiring an additional 25,718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot and cold roll, and coated steel products; structural flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and other engineered round steel bars.

