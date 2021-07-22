Analysts’ Downgrades for July, 22nd (ADEVF, AMCX, CBUMY, ENV, GPAGF, LGF-A, NVS, RDS-A, SVM, SWAV)

Analysts’ downgrades for Thursday, July 22nd:

Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a sell rating.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a sell rating. They currently have $48.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $32.00.

China National Building Material (OTCMKTS:CBUMY)

was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to an underperform rating. The firm currently has $63.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $95.00.

Gruma (OTCMKTS:GPAGF) was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating.

Lions Gate Entertainment (OTCMKTS:LGF-A) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has $19.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $16.00.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Royal Dutch Shell (OTCMKTS:RDS-A) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Silvercorp Metals, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of precious and base metal mineral properties in the Peoples Republic of China. It explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc properties. The company primarily operates and develops four Silver-Lead-Zinc mines at the Ying Mining Camp, Henan Province; and the Na-Bao Polymetalic Project in Qinghai Province, China. The company is growing its resource base through continuous exploration of existing projects as well as acquiring new development and exploration projects in multiple jurisdictions. Silvercorp is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the NYSE under the symbol T.SVM and SVM respectively. “

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “ShockWave Medical, Inc. is a medical device company. It is focused on developing and commercializing products for medical device treatment of atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease. ShockWave Medical, Inc. is based in Santa Clara, United States. “

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Titan International, Inc. is a leading global manufacturer of off-highway wheels, tires, assemblies, and undercarriage products. The company globally produces a broad range of products to meet the specifications of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket customers in the agricultural, earthmoving/construction, and consumer markets. “

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a sell rating. The firm currently has $154.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $193.00.

