Analysts Expect Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.79 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Ciena’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.77 and the highest is $0.82. Ciena posted earnings per share of $1.06 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 25.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, September 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Ciena will report full-year earnings of $2.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.76 to $2.96. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.77 to $3.57. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ciena.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $833.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.15 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 10.77%. Ciena’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Ciena from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Ciena from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, lifted their price target on Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ciena presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.14.

CIEN traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $55.42. The company had a trading volume of 665,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,379,293. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.82. Ciena has a 12-month low of $38.03 and a 12-month high of $61.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total transaction of $284,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.26, for a total value of $102,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,474 shares of company stock worth $2,401,609. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 3.6% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,502 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Ciena by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 5,593 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in Ciena by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 32,839 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Ciena by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 51,762 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ciena by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 78,984 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,174,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

