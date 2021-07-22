Analysts Expect Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $147.62 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) to announce $147.62 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Cogent Communications’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $148.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $146.70 million. Cogent Communications reported sales of $140.99 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cogent Communications will report full year sales of $593.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $589.49 million to $598.26 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $628.64 million, with estimates ranging from $614.78 million to $643.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cogent Communications.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $146.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.17 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 2.76% and a negative return on equity of 17.03%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CCOI shares. Oppenheimer raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.29.

CCOI opened at $76.12 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 223.89 and a beta of 0.14. Cogent Communications has a twelve month low of $53.20 and a twelve month high of $90.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is 410.53%.

In other news, VP Raymond B. Kummer sold 846 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.24, for a total value of $66,191.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 47,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,689,328.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP John B. Chang sold 558 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $41,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,491,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,012 shares of company stock valued at $1,520,539 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in Cogent Communications by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 12,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Cogent Communications by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cogent Communications by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Cogent Communications by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 29,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Cogent Communications by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

Recommended Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cogent Communications (CCOI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.