Analysts Expect ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.92 Million

Equities analysts expect ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) to post $18.92 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for ImmunoGen’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $21.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $16.14 million. ImmunoGen posted sales of $15.03 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that ImmunoGen will report full year sales of $69.68 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $66.70 million to $73.56 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $76.19 million, with estimates ranging from $48.40 million to $116.74 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ImmunoGen.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.52 million. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 36.62% and a negative return on equity of 169.72%. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IMGN. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet cut shares of ImmunoGen from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. ImmunoGen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

NASDAQ IMGN opened at $5.72 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -20.43 and a beta of 1.31. ImmunoGen has a 12-month low of $3.38 and a 12-month high of $10.88.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,118,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,663,000 after purchasing an additional 59,250 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in ImmunoGen during the fourth quarter valued at $322,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in ImmunoGen by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 159,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 40,780 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in ImmunoGen by 158.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,646,239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,968,000 after buying an additional 2,850,590 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in ImmunoGen by 502.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 74,592 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 62,217 shares during the period. 91.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

