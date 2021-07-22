Analysts Expect NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.56 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.56) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for NanoString Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.50) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.64). NanoString Technologies posted earnings of ($0.72) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NanoString Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($2.12) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.38) to ($1.97). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($2.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.54) to ($1.73). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover NanoString Technologies.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $31.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.51 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 81.07% and a negative return on equity of 52.15%. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NSTG. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of NanoString Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NanoString Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.17.

In other news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 2,760 shares of NanoString Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.70, for a total value of $162,012.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $434,967. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kirk Malloy sold 1,500 shares of NanoString Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.65, for a total transaction of $95,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,488.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 169,588 shares of company stock valued at $9,802,108. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,621,858 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $303,701,000 after acquiring an additional 171,084 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,301,379 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $282,645,000 after acquiring an additional 440,295 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,641,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $173,586,000 after acquiring an additional 108,011 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its position in NanoString Technologies by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,626,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $108,807,000 after purchasing an additional 443,800 shares during the period. Finally, Eminence Capital LP acquired a new stake in NanoString Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $82,139,000.

Shares of NASDAQ NSTG opened at $59.75 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.26. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.59 and a beta of 1.70. NanoString Technologies has a 1 year low of $32.50 and a 1 year high of $86.42. The company has a current ratio of 14.10, a quick ratio of 13.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

NanoString Technologies Company Profile

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells tools for scientific and clinical research in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

