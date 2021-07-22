Analysts Expect PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) to Post $0.73 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) will report earnings of $0.73 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for PetIQ’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.80. PetIQ reported earnings per share of $0.70 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that PetIQ will report full-year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.86. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $2.63. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover PetIQ.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $254.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.07 million. PetIQ had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 8.65%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered PetIQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

In related news, President Susan Sholtis sold 2,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.02, for a total transaction of $101,811.64. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,245.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Robert Michael Herrman sold 19,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $816,439.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 18,384 shares in the company, valued at $776,724. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 202,801 shares of company stock worth $8,130,934 over the last ninety days. 8.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PetIQ during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in PetIQ in the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in PetIQ by 8.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in PetIQ by 40.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in PetIQ in the fourth quarter valued at about $342,000.

Shares of PetIQ stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $36.15. The stock had a trading volume of 19,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,334. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.17. PetIQ has a fifty-two week low of $24.42 and a fifty-two week high of $46.00.

About PetIQ

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company. It operates in two segments, Products and Services. The company offers Rx pet medications, which include heartworm preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes and pain treatments, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and co-develops and manufactures its own proprietary value-branded products, as well as distributes third-party branded medications.

