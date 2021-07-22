Analysts Expect SWK Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SWKH) Will Post Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that SWK Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SWKH) will report $0.33 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for SWK’s earnings. SWK reported earnings of $0.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 16th.

On average, analysts expect that SWK will report full year earnings of $1.54 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.81 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for SWK.

SWK (NASDAQ:SWKH) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.11). SWK had a net margin of 34.13% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The company had revenue of $9.37 million during the quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SWK from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of SWK in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in SWK by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 173,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after buying an additional 23,373 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC raised its stake in SWK by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 660,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,509,000 after buying an additional 76,672 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in SWK by 164.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 6,164 shares during the last quarter. M3F Inc. bought a new position in SWK during the first quarter worth $424,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SWK by 3.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. 89.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SWK stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.75. The company had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,003. SWK has a fifty-two week low of $12.28 and a fifty-two week high of $18.00. The firm has a market cap of $227.20 million, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.98.

About SWK

SWK Holdings Corporation, a specialty finance company, focuses on the healthcare sector. The company operates in two segments, Finance Receivables and Pharmaceutical Development. It provides customized financing solutions to a range of life science companies, including companies in the biotechnology, medical device, medical diagnostics and related tools, animal health, and pharmaceutical industries, as well as institutions and inventors.

