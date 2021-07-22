Analysts Expect The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.84 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.84) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Marcus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.87) to ($0.80). The Marcus reported earnings of ($1.40) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 40%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Marcus will report full year earnings of ($2.34) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.16. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for The Marcus.

The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $50.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.62 million. The Marcus had a negative return on equity of 28.14% and a negative net margin of 103.57%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MCS. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of The Marcus in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 17th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCS. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of The Marcus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in The Marcus by 4.7% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Marcus by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 191,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,827,000 after buying an additional 4,698 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of The Marcus in the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of The Marcus in the 1st quarter worth about $7,342,000. Institutional investors own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCS traded down $0.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.44. The company had a trading volume of 204,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,641. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $516.07 million, a PE ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 1.94. The Marcus has a 12 month low of $6.84 and a 12 month high of $24.71.

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 4, 2021, it owned or operated 1,097 screens at 89 movie theatre locations in 17 states under the Marcus Theatres, Movie Tavern by Marcus, and BistroPlex brands; and owned and managed 18 hotels, resorts, and other properties in 8 states.

