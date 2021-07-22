Analysts Expect Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) Will Post Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) will post $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Twin Disc’s earnings. Twin Disc reported earnings of ($0.12) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 108.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Twin Disc will report full year earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.15 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Twin Disc.

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $57.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.70 million. Twin Disc had a negative net margin of 4.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.85%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Twin Disc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWIN. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Twin Disc by 22.2% during the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 840,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,035,000 after purchasing an additional 152,866 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Twin Disc during the first quarter worth approximately $3,350,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Twin Disc by 4.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 222,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 8,884 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC raised its stake in Twin Disc by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 84,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 35,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Twin Disc by 10.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 28,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,766 shares during the period. 49.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWIN traded up $0.60 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.51. The company had a trading volume of 12,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,631. Twin Disc has a twelve month low of $4.66 and a twelve month high of $15.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $198.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.35 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.05.

Twin Disc Company Profile

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. The company's products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

