Analysts Expect US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.84 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) will report $6.84 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for US Foods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.61 billion to $6.99 billion. US Foods reported sales of $4.56 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that US Foods will report full year sales of $27.59 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $27.06 billion to $27.87 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $30.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.54 billion to $30.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover US Foods.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. US Foods had a positive return on equity of 1.45% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. US Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on USFD. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on US Foods in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on US Foods from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of US Foods from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of US Foods from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.70.

USFD stock opened at $34.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. US Foods has a 1-year low of $19.42 and a 1-year high of $42.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of -46.22 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.63.

In other news, CEO Pietro Satriano sold 133,561 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $5,208,879.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 683,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,650,221. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Dirk J. Locascio sold 21,529 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $861,160.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,784,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USFD. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in US Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of US Foods by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in US Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in US Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in US Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

