Analysts Issue Forecasts for Mplx Lp’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MPLX)

Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) – Stock analysts at US Capital Advisors issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Mplx in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 20th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker expects that the pipeline company will earn $0.63 per share for the quarter. US Capital Advisors has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Mplx’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.68 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.87 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.04 EPS.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. Mplx had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 30.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.60) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 135.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MPLX. Barclays lifted their target price on Mplx from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Wolfe Research cut Mplx from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Mplx from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Mplx from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Mplx from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.11.

Mplx stock opened at $27.52 on Thursday. Mplx has a 12-month low of $15.05 and a 12-month high of $31.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.21. The company has a market capitalization of $28.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.688 dividend. This is a positive change from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Mplx’s payout ratio is currently 112.70%.

In other Mplx news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $67,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,265,921. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Segment Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mplx in the second quarter valued at approximately $546,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mplx during the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mplx by 38.2% during the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 16,849 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 4,656 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mplx by 7.4% during the first quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 45,582 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mplx by 27.1% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,477 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 7,787 shares during the period. 27.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing of crude oil and refined petroleum products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

