Analysts Offer Predictions for BHP Group’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:BHP)

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2023 EPS estimates for BHP Group in a report released on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings per share of $6.72 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $6.76. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BHP Group’s FY2024 earnings at $5.80 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.58 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on BHP. UBS Group cut shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Liberum Capital cut shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Monday, July 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised shares of BHP Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,140.50.

BHP stock opened at $75.74 on Thursday. BHP Group has a 12 month low of $46.90 and a 12 month high of $82.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.15.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital grew its position in shares of BHP Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 26,555 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BHP Group by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its position in shares of BHP Group by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 7,911 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its position in shares of BHP Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 42,209 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,929,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

