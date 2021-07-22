Analysts Offer Predictions for Netflix, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) – Equities researchers at William Blair upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Netflix in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 21st. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now anticipates that the Internet television network will post earnings of $12.58 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $12.28.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Netflix from $605.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist Securities decreased their target price on Netflix from $630.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Netflix from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $342.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $610.23.

NFLX opened at $513.63 on Thursday. Netflix has a fifty-two week low of $458.60 and a fifty-two week high of $593.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $511.07.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). Netflix had a return on equity of 38.43% and a net margin of 15.92%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total value of $1,296,540.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,111.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 796 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 40.0% during the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 70 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.3% during the first quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 3.0% during the first quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 718 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 1.4% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

