Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Agree Realty (ADC)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Agree Realty (NYSE: ADC):
- 7/21/2021 – Agree Realty was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Agree Realty Corp. is a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust which develops, acquires, owns and operates properties which are primarily leased to major national and regional retail companies under net leases. “
- 7/19/2021 – Agree Realty was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $82.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Agree Realty Corp. is a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust which develops, acquires, owns and operates properties which are primarily leased to major national and regional retail companies under net leases. “
- 7/14/2021 – Agree Realty had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $74.00 to $78.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 7/13/2021 – Agree Realty was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Agree Realty Corp. is a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust which develops, acquires, owns and operates properties which are primarily leased to major national and regional retail companies under net leases. “
- 7/12/2021 – Agree Realty was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $81.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Agree Realty Corp. is a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust which develops, acquires, owns and operates properties which are primarily leased to major national and regional retail companies under net leases. “
- 6/25/2021 – Agree Realty had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $75.00 to $80.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 6/3/2021 – Agree Realty was downgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $73.00 price target on the stock.
ADC stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $74.11. 17,243 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 531,806. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Agree Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $61.27 and a 1-year high of $74.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.16. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.11 and a beta of 0.32.
Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.35). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 4.10% and a net margin of 37.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 378.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Agree Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Agree Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Agree Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 238.1% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period.
Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.
Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels
Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.