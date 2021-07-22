Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Portland General Electric (POR)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Portland General Electric (NYSE: POR):

7/14/2021 – Portland General Electric was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Portland General Electric, headquartered in Portland, Ore., is a vertically integrated electric utility that serves residential, commercial and industrial customers in Oregon. The company has more than a century of experience in power delivery. PGE generates power from a diverse mix of resources, including hydropower, coal and natural gas. PGE also participates in the wholesale market by purchasing and selling electricity and natural gas to utilities and energy marketers. “

7/13/2021 – Portland General Electric was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $52.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Portland General Electric, headquartered in Portland, Ore., is a vertically integrated electric utility that serves residential, commercial and industrial customers in Oregon. The company has more than a century of experience in power delivery. PGE generates power from a diverse mix of resources, including hydropower, coal and natural gas. PGE also participates in the wholesale market by purchasing and selling electricity and natural gas to utilities and energy marketers. “

7/3/2021 – Portland General Electric was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Portland General Electric, headquartered in Portland, Ore., is a vertically integrated electric utility that serves residential, commercial and industrial customers in Oregon. The company has more than a century of experience in power delivery. PGE generates power from a diverse mix of resources, including hydropower, coal and natural gas. PGE also participates in the wholesale market by purchasing and selling electricity and natural gas to utilities and energy marketers. “

7/2/2021 – Portland General Electric was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $52.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Portland General Electric, headquartered in Portland, Ore., is a vertically integrated electric utility that serves residential, commercial and industrial customers in Oregon. The company has more than a century of experience in power delivery. PGE generates power from a diverse mix of resources, including hydropower, coal and natural gas. PGE also participates in the wholesale market by purchasing and selling electricity and natural gas to utilities and energy marketers. “

6/15/2021 – Portland General Electric had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $41.00 to $51.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/3/2021 – Portland General Electric was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Portland General Electric, headquartered in Portland, Ore., is a vertically integrated electric utility that serves residential, commercial and industrial customers in Oregon. The company has more than a century of experience in power delivery. PGE generates power from a diverse mix of resources, including hydropower, coal and natural gas. PGE also participates in the wholesale market by purchasing and selling electricity and natural gas to utilities and energy marketers. “

5/25/2021 – Portland General Electric was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $48.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE POR opened at $47.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Portland General Electric has a 1 year low of $31.96 and a 1 year high of $51.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.01.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.15. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 10.14%. The business had revenue of $609.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.47 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Portland General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.55%.

In related news, VP Bradley Young Jenkins sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $74,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $490,589.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director M Lee Pelton sold 24,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.85, for a total value of $1,221,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,484.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,498,523. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of POR. AGF Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 159.8% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 1,778.8% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 83.1% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Portland General Electric by 21.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates six thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and three wind farms. As of December 31, 2020, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,269 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 414 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 568 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

