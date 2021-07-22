Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Vectura Group (VEGPF)

Vectura Group (OTCMKTS: VEGPF) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

7/21/2021 – Vectura Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $2.25 price target on the stock.

7/20/2021 – Vectura Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/9/2021 – Vectura Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $2.25 price target on the stock.

7/3/2021 – Vectura Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/2/2021 – Vectura Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $2.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "Vectura Group PLC engaged in pharmaceuticals business. The company develops inhaled therapies for the treatment of airways-related diseases. Vectura Group PLC is headquartered in Chippenham, the United Kingdom. "

5/27/2021 – Vectura Group was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of VEGPF traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.01. 1,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,642. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Vectura Group plc has a 1-year low of $1.58 and a 1-year high of $2.74.

Vectura Group plc engages in the design, development, and supply of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of airways-related diseases worldwide. The company's in-market products include Seebri, Breezhaler and Neohaler, a DPI device and bronchodilator; AirFluSal Forspiro for the treatment of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD); Breelib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; Relvar Ellipta/Breo Ellipta that is used in treating asthma and COPD; and Incruse Ellipta, Anoro Ellipta, and Trelegy Ellipta for the treatment of COPD.

