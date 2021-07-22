Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for July, 22nd (AERI, ASAN, BLDR, BP, BRY, CLDX, DHX, EQNR, HPK, MSFT)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, July 22nd:

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. Mizuho currently has a $28.00 target price on the stock.

Get Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc alerts:

FBN Securities started coverage on shares of Asana (NYSE:ASAN). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR)

had its buy rating reissued by analysts at B. Riley. B. Riley currently has a $56.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $62.00.

BP (NYSE:BP) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) had its sell rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They currently have a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX). The firm issued a buy rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley. B. Riley currently has a $5.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $4.50. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc.

Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK). They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. The firm currently has a $378.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $310.00.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC. They currently have a $38.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $45.00.

Citigroup Inc. started coverage on shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN). Citigroup Inc. issued a buy rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Bank of America Co. began coverage on shares of R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM). Bank of America Co. issued a buy rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. began coverage on shares of UpHealth (NYSE:UPH). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.