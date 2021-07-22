Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Gerresheimer (GXI)

Gerresheimer (ETR: GXI) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

7/19/2021 – Gerresheimer was given a new €109.00 ($128.24) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

7/14/2021 – Gerresheimer was given a new €106.00 ($124.71) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

7/13/2021 – Gerresheimer was given a new €115.00 ($135.29) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

7/13/2021 – Gerresheimer was given a new €111.00 ($130.59) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

7/13/2021 – Gerresheimer was given a new €92.50 ($108.82) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

7/6/2021 – Gerresheimer was given a new €92.50 ($108.82) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

6/11/2021 – Gerresheimer was given a new €111.00 ($130.59) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/26/2021 – Gerresheimer had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

ETR GXI traded up €0.05 ($0.06) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching €84.20 ($99.06). 84,949 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,925. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €92.12. Gerresheimer AG has a 1 year low of €81.30 ($95.65) and a 1 year high of €103.70 ($122.00). The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.13.

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty glass, plastic products, and drug delivery-devices and solutions primarily worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables, and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

