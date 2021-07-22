Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for FreightCar America (RAIL)

FreightCar America (NASDAQ: RAIL) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

7/15/2021 – FreightCar America was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $6.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “FreightCar America, Inc. manufactures railroad freight cars, with particular expertise in coal-carrying railcars. In addition to coal cars, FreightCar America designs and builds flat cars, mill gondola cars, intermodal cars, coil steel cars and motor vehicle carriers. It is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois and has manufacturing facilities in Danville, Illinois, Roanoke, Virginia and Johnstown, Pennsylvania. “

7/14/2021 – FreightCar America was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “FreightCar America, Inc. manufactures railroad freight cars, with particular expertise in coal-carrying railcars. In addition to coal cars, FreightCar America designs and builds flat cars, mill gondola cars, intermodal cars, coil steel cars and motor vehicle carriers. It is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois and has manufacturing facilities in Danville, Illinois, Roanoke, Virginia and Johnstown, Pennsylvania. “

7/9/2021 – FreightCar America was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $6.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “FreightCar America, Inc. manufactures railroad freight cars, with particular expertise in coal-carrying railcars. In addition to coal cars, FreightCar America designs and builds flat cars, mill gondola cars, intermodal cars, coil steel cars and motor vehicle carriers. It is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois and has manufacturing facilities in Danville, Illinois, Roanoke, Virginia and Johnstown, Pennsylvania. “

7/6/2021 – FreightCar America was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “FreightCar America, Inc. manufactures railroad freight cars, with particular expertise in coal-carrying railcars. In addition to coal cars, FreightCar America designs and builds flat cars, mill gondola cars, intermodal cars, coil steel cars and motor vehicle carriers. It is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois and has manufacturing facilities in Danville, Illinois, Roanoke, Virginia and Johnstown, Pennsylvania. “

7/3/2021 – FreightCar America was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $6.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “FreightCar America, Inc. manufactures railroad freight cars, with particular expertise in coal-carrying railcars. In addition to coal cars, FreightCar America designs and builds flat cars, mill gondola cars, intermodal cars, coil steel cars and motor vehicle carriers. It is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois and has manufacturing facilities in Danville, Illinois, Roanoke, Virginia and Johnstown, Pennsylvania. “

NASDAQ RAIL opened at $5.67 on Thursday. FreightCar America, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.35 and a 12 month high of $8.63. The company has a market cap of $88.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 2.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Get FreightCar America Inc alerts:

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The transportation company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.22). FreightCar America had a negative return on equity of 105.67% and a negative net margin of 78.07%. The firm had revenue of $32.37 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that FreightCar America, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in FreightCar America by 246.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 6,381 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in FreightCar America by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 81,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 12,707 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in FreightCar America during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in FreightCar America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FreightCar America during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $262,000. 23.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells railcars and railcar components for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products primarily in North America. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of freight cars, including open top hoppers; covered hopper cars; gondolas; triple hoppers and hybrid aluminum/stainless steel railcars; ore hopper and gondola railcars; ballast hopper cars; aggregate hopper cars; intermodal flats; and non-intermodal flat cars.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for FreightCar America Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FreightCar America Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.