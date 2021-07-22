Analyzing Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) and Battle North Gold (OTCMKTS:BNAUF)

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) and Battle North Gold (OTCMKTS:BNAUF) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

This table compares Lundin Mining and Battle North Gold’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lundin Mining $2.04 billion 3.23 $168.80 million N/A N/A Battle North Gold N/A N/A -$15.90 million N/A N/A

Lundin Mining has higher revenue and earnings than Battle North Gold.

Profitability

This table compares Lundin Mining and Battle North Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lundin Mining 18.20% 9.34% 5.84% Battle North Gold N/A -83.80% -42.62%

Volatility & Risk

Lundin Mining has a beta of 1.88, meaning that its share price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Battle North Gold has a beta of 1.77, meaning that its share price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Lundin Mining and Battle North Gold, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lundin Mining 0 11 6 0 2.35 Battle North Gold 1 0 3 0 2.50

Lundin Mining presently has a consensus price target of $14.82, suggesting a potential upside of 66.31%. Battle North Gold has a consensus price target of $3.40, suggesting a potential upside of 55.25%. Given Lundin Mining’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Lundin Mining is more favorable than Battle North Gold.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.3% of Lundin Mining shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Lundin Mining beats Battle North Gold on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden. It also holds 80% interests in the Candelaria and Ojos del Salado mining complex located in Chile. The company was formerly known as South Atlantic Ventures Ltd. and changed its name to Lundin Mining Corporation in August 2004. Lundin Mining Corporation was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Battle North Gold

Battle North Gold Corporation engages in the exploration of gold properties in Canada and the United States. Its flagship project is the Bateman Gold Project located in the Red Lake gold district in Ontario, Canada. The company also holds approximately 282 square kilometers of mineral claims in the Red Lake area; and owns a gold exploration project on the Long Canyon gold trend near the Nevada-Utah border in the United States. The company was formerly known as Rubicon Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Battle North Gold Corporation in July 2020. Battle North Gold Corporation was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.