Analyzing Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN) and Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO)

Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN) and Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Molecular Partners and Sutro Biopharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Molecular Partners N/A N/A N/A Sutro Biopharma -85.39% -40.67% -33.15%

96.2% of Sutro Biopharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.1% of Sutro Biopharma shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Molecular Partners and Sutro Biopharma’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Molecular Partners N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Sutro Biopharma $42.72 million 19.29 -$32.13 million ($2.00) -8.94

Molecular Partners has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sutro Biopharma.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Molecular Partners and Sutro Biopharma, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Molecular Partners 0 0 4 0 3.00 Sutro Biopharma 0 0 5 0 3.00

Molecular Partners presently has a consensus price target of $22.26, suggesting a potential upside of 14.04%. Sutro Biopharma has a consensus price target of $28.00, suggesting a potential upside of 57.39%. Given Sutro Biopharma’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sutro Biopharma is more favorable than Molecular Partners.

Summary

Sutro Biopharma beats Molecular Partners on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Molecular Partners

Molecular Partners AG operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is developing Abicipar, a DARPin therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as for diabetic macular edema; and MP0250 that binds and inhibit vascular endothelial growth factor and hepatocyte growth factor pathways, which restores clinical sensitivity to various standard-of-care therapies in multiple myeloma. The company is also developing MP0274 that is in Phase I clinical trials for HER2-positive solid tumors; MP0310, which is in Phase I clinical trials for immuno-oncology; MPO317, a tumor-localized immune agonist that activates immune cells in the tumor; and Peptide-MHC, a tumor-localized immune-cell agonist to attack tumors. It has strategic partnerships with Allergan, Inc. and Amgen SA; and collaboration with AGC Biologics to develop anti-COVID-19 DARPin program. Molecular Partners AG was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Schlieren, Switzerland.

About Sutro Biopharma

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma that is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials. It has collaboration and license agreements with Merck Collaboration to develop research programs focusing on cytokine derivatives for cancer and autoimmune disorders; and Celgene Corporation to discover and develop bispecific antibodies and/or ADCs focused primarily on the field of immuno-oncology. The company was formerly known as Fundamental Applied Biology, Inc. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

