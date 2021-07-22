Analyzing Viking Energy Group (OTCMKTS:VKIN) and Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI)

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) and Viking Energy Group (OTCMKTS:VKIN) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Bonanza Creek Energy and Viking Energy Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bonanza Creek Energy 10.72% 2.45% 2.10% Viking Energy Group -231.79% -4,896.40% -44.39%

Bonanza Creek Energy has a beta of 2, indicating that its share price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Viking Energy Group has a beta of 0.34, indicating that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bonanza Creek Energy and Viking Energy Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bonanza Creek Energy $218.09 million 5.50 $103.53 million $4.95 7.89 Viking Energy Group $40.27 million 0.81 -$61.99 million N/A N/A

Bonanza Creek Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Viking Energy Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Bonanza Creek Energy and Viking Energy Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bonanza Creek Energy 0 1 5 0 2.83 Viking Energy Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bonanza Creek Energy presently has a consensus price target of $41.33, suggesting a potential upside of 5.82%. Given Bonanza Creek Energy’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Bonanza Creek Energy is more favorable than Viking Energy Group.

Summary

Bonanza Creek Energy beats Viking Energy Group on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bonanza Creek Energy Company Profile

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. Its primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 118.2 million barrel of oil equivalent. Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Viking Energy Group Company Profile

Viking Energy Group, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It owns and invests in oil and gas assets located in North America in Kansas, Missouri, Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. The company was founded on May 3, 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

